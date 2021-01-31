Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Short Interest Update

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,400 shares, an increase of 73.2% from the December 31st total of 98,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 737,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

TCNNF stock remained flat at $$39.96 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,353. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.60. Trulieve Cannabis has a 52-week low of $5.74 and a 52-week high of $48.98.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TCNNF. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Trulieve Cannabis from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Trulieve Cannabis from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Trulieve Cannabis from $36.25 to $60.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on Trulieve Cannabis to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Trulieve Cannabis from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.64.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. The company cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, California, Massachusetts, and Connecticut, as well as directly to patients through home delivery.

