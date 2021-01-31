TrumpCoin (TRUMP) Price Reaches $0.0104 on Major Exchanges

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded 38.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. In the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded down 47.1% against the US dollar. One TrumpCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0104 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. TrumpCoin has a total market cap of $68,860.64 and approximately $43.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00052337 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.39 or 0.00191470 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000246 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00010525 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00009858 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003193 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

TrumpCoin Coin Profile

TrumpCoin (CRYPTO:TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

TrumpCoin Coin Trading

TrumpCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrumpCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrumpCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

