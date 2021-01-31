TurtleCoin (TRTL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $432,323.00

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded down 31.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. TurtleCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.18 million and approximately $432,323.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TurtleCoin has traded up 93.3% against the US dollar. One TurtleCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TurtleCoin alerts:

Beldex (BDX) traded 37.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000016 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 29.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TurtleCoin Profile

TRTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 93,312,614,985 coins. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol.

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

TurtleCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TurtleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TurtleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.