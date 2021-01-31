Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Stock Position Lifted by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 58.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,318 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,509 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its position in Twitter by 137.4% in the third quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,809,915 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $347,541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519,930 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Twitter by 3.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,730,106 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $165,990,000 after acquiring an additional 109,404 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Twitter by 105.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,144,943 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $52,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,456 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Twitter by 173.8% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,918,738 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $85,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Twitter by 2.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,610,476 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $71,666,000 after acquiring an additional 40,900 shares in the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $50.53 on Friday. Twitter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $56.11. The stock has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.25 and a 200-day moving average of $44.51.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.26. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $936.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total value of $486,779.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Omid Kordestani sold 82,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $3,693,605.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 327,418 shares of company stock valued at $14,729,691. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

TWTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Twitter from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $56.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

