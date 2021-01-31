Typerium Trading Up 2.4% Over Last 7 Days (TYPE)

Typerium (CURRENCY:TYPE) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 31st. During the last week, Typerium has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Typerium token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Typerium has a market cap of $489,269.25 and $8.00 worth of Typerium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00068606 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $300.45 or 0.00915472 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00054324 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005838 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,468.51 or 0.04474505 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00020486 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00031271 BTC.

About Typerium

TYPE is a token. Typerium’s total supply is 1,865,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,624,839,391 tokens. Typerium’s official website is typerium.io . Typerium’s official Twitter account is @Typerium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Typerium aims to change this by bringing about smoother transactions and a better online experience for both buyers and sellers. Its platform will leverage the Ethereum blockchain and smart-contract functionality to create a universal and decentralized trust and reputation system. This will give each party more information when they conduct transactions, help to reduce fraud and make it easier to resolve any conflict. On top of this, Typerium will have a seamlessly integrated mobile payments solution that takes advantage of the latest technology developments. The Typerium Creative Marketplace will use its own wallet and currency, the TYPE Token, and feature the trust and reputation system, as well as the integrated mobile payment solution mentioned above. Over time, these systems will be expanded to third-party retailers so that they can also take advantage of the increased functionality and lower costs that come from using the Typerium system. “

Buying and Selling Typerium

Typerium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typerium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Typerium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Typerium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

