U Network Market Capitalization Hits $2.73 Million (UUU)

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Over the last seven days, U Network has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar. U Network has a total market cap of $2.73 million and approximately $833,985.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One U Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

U Network Token Profile

U Network (UUU) is a token. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,994,600,000 tokens. U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . U Network’s official message board is medium.com/unetwork . The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . U Network’s official website is u.network

U Network Token Trading

U Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using U.S. dollars.

