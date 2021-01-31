Ubex (UBEX) Market Cap Hits $479,353.80

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One Ubex token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ubex has a market capitalization of $479,353.80 and $29,120.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ubex has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Ubex

UBEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,973,553,854 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,355,935,102 tokens. The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Ubex Token Trading

Ubex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

