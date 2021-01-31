Ubiq (UBQ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.13 Million

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 31st. During the last week, Ubiq has traded 32% higher against the dollar. Ubiq has a market cap of $10.13 million and $24,877.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ubiq coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000722 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,913.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,310.22 or 0.03980777 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.20 or 0.00389506 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $399.03 or 0.01212360 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $174.81 or 0.00531117 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.01 or 0.00410192 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003958 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.91 or 0.00257973 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00022634 BTC.

UBQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com

Ubiq can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

