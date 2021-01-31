Ubricoin (UBN) Hits Market Capitalization of $215,239.77

Ubricoin (CURRENCY:UBN) traded down 24.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. During the last seven days, Ubricoin has traded 28.6% lower against the US dollar. Ubricoin has a market capitalization of $215,239.77 and $21.00 worth of Ubricoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ubricoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ubricoin alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00007295 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006971 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000169 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000266 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ubricoin Coin Profile