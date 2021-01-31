Ultra One Day Trading Volume Reaches $711,269.00 (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Over the last week, Ultra has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Ultra coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000425 BTC on major exchanges. Ultra has a market cap of $40.18 million and approximately $711,269.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,425.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.69 or 0.01189752 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.02 or 0.00526609 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00039872 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000553 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00008738 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Ultra Coin Profile

UOS is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra's total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,510,439 coins. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . Ultra's official message board is medium.com/ultra-io . Ultra's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ultra is ultra.io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Ultra Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini.

