UMA Price Tops $10.99 on Major Exchanges (UMA)

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 31st. Over the last seven days, UMA has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One UMA token can now be purchased for $10.99 or 0.00033414 BTC on major exchanges. UMA has a market capitalization of $612.50 million and approximately $34.76 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00048728 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.15 or 0.00134245 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.15 or 0.00274135 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00068080 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00067664 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00040448 BTC.

UMA Token Profile

UMA’s total supply is 101,362,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,738,359 tokens. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project . UMA’s official website is umaproject.org

Buying and Selling UMA

UMA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars.

