Unibright 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.55 Million (UBT)

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Unibright coin can currently be purchased for about $0.80 or 0.00002368 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Unibright has traded up 19.4% against the US dollar. Unibright has a total market capitalization of $118.39 million and approximately $2.55 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00066809 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $296.71 or 0.00883037 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00050931 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005833 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,475.01 or 0.04389709 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00019795 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00030158 BTC.

About Unibright

Unibright is a coin. It launched on January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 148,799,999 coins. The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright . Unibright’s official message board is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unibright is unibright.io

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

Buying and Selling Unibright

Unibright can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unibright should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unibright using one of the exchanges listed above.

