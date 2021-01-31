Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) Price Reaches $9.40

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One Unifi Protocol DAO token can now be purchased for about $9.40 or 0.00027969 BTC on popular exchanges. Unifi Protocol DAO has a market cap of $25.44 million and approximately $10.44 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded up 20.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.46 or 0.00188786 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006699 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006522 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006083 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001237 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 43.3% against the dollar and now trades at $892.28 or 0.02654609 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Token Profile

Unifi Protocol DAO (CRYPTO:UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,706,576 tokens. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official website is www.unifiprotocol.com . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

