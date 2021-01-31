Uniswap Trading 41.7% Higher This Week (UNI)

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 31st. Uniswap has a market cap of $5.21 billion and approximately $2.10 billion worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for approximately $18.01 or 0.00053630 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded up 41.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005583 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 99.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000116 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 65.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000027 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 289,341,994 tokens. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog . The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni . Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Uniswap

Uniswap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

