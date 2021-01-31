United Health Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UEEC) Short Interest Update

United Health Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UEEC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 467,000 shares, an increase of 77.6% from the December 31st total of 263,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 213,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of UEEC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,003. The company has a market cap of $240.94 million, a P/E ratio of -18.00 and a beta of -0.26. United Health Products has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.12.

United Health Products (OTCMKTS:UEEC) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.

United Health Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets hemostatic gauze products for the healthcare and wound care sectors in the United States. The company offers HemoStyp hemostatic gauze products to absorb exudate/drainage from superficial wounds, as well as helps in controlling bleeding.

