United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up about 2.5% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $13,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,408,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,900,420,000 after acquiring an additional 549,201 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,834,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $805,599,000 after acquiring an additional 708,377 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,218,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $369,713,000 after acquiring an additional 181,384 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,613,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $268,931,000 after acquiring an additional 34,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,284,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $214,077,000 after acquiring an additional 8,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UPS. UBS Group upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Argus raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.86.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $155.00. 5,007,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,947,059. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $178.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.39. The stock has a market cap of $133.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

