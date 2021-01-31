United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

UUGRY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered United Utilities Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on United Utilities Group in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of UUGRY stock opened at $26.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.49. United Utilities Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.28 and a fifty-two week high of $27.49.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. United Utilities Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.06%.

United Utilities Group Company Profile

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 566 wastewater treatment works; and 86 water treatment works.

