UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,241 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.1% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $10,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1,820.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 666.7% in the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $4.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $333.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,899,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,322,445. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $367.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $316.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $347.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $327.14.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,257,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total transaction of $3,484,459.17. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,674 shares of company stock valued at $11,006,907. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UNH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.82.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.