Upfiring (UFR) Price Hits $0.0515 on Top Exchanges

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One Upfiring token can now be purchased for $0.0515 or 0.00000153 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Upfiring has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Upfiring has a total market cap of $1.24 million and $85,221.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Upfiring alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004349 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00089881 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003151 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00012742 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006770 BTC.

Upfiring Profile

Upfiring (CRYPTO:UFR) is a token. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring . The official website for Upfiring is www.upfiring.com . Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Upfiring Token Trading

Upfiring can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Upfiring should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Upfiring using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Upfiring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Upfiring and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.