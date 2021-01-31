Uptrennd (1UP) Trading Down 18.2% Over Last Week

Uptrennd (CURRENCY:1UP) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. During the last seven days, Uptrennd has traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar. Uptrennd has a total market cap of $725,920.84 and $6,204.00 worth of Uptrennd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uptrennd coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.
- Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00089966 BTC.
- Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000174 BTC.
- Rakon (RKN) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000971 BTC.
- AXEL (AXEL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000693 BTC.
- Rewardiqa (REW) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00015913 BTC.
- BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00037462 BTC.
- Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000213 BTC.
- Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.13 or 0.00315200 BTC.
- inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.
According to CryptoCompare, “Uptrennd is an online community that pays users to post content. Users will be paid for creating posts, commenting, sharing content, and engaging with sponsored content. The value of these points comes from funneling over 90% of the advertisement revenue directly into the Uptrennd ecosystem.Uptrennd is an optimized social media platform fusion. Uptrennd will bring blogs, social feeds, videos, music, and news to one all-encompassing home. Uptrennd is a movement to shift the wealth from corporations to individuals. This ecosystem empowers users to financially thrive through contributing online content. “
