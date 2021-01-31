Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) Short Interest Up 68.0% in January

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 197,700 shares, an increase of 68.0% from the December 31st total of 117,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:UONE opened at $6.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.89 million, a P/E ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.24. Urban One has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $54.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. Urban One had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 25.59%. The business had revenue of $91.91 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised Urban One from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

In related news, major shareholder Eric Semler purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $830,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $830,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred C. Liggins acquired 249,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.21 per share, with a total value of $301,944.61. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,693,156 shares in the company, valued at $17,778,718.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,015,786 shares of company stock worth $1,921,805. 79.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Urban One during the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban One during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban One in the third quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Urban One Company Profile

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

