USD Coin (USDC) Price Reaches $1.00

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. USD Coin has a market cap of $5.87 billion and $1.28 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USD Coin token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003046 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, USD Coin has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,297.63 or 0.03952663 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00022499 BTC.
- Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000295 BTC.
- Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001083 BTC.
- Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000383 BTC.
- Callisto Network (CLO) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.
USD Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “USD Coin (USDC) is a fully collateralized US Dollar stable coin. It is built on the open source fiat stable coin framework developed by CENTRE, and Circle is the first of several forthcoming issuers of USDC. USDC is designed to minimize price volatility and it does so by ensuring that every unit of USDC is only created when a corresponding US Dollar is deposited into a reserve bank account. Its major application at this point is as a mechanism for trading and hedging in global crypto capital markets. However, USDC is being adopted for use cases such as lending, payments, investments, and further applications within financial contracts such as derivatives contracts, insurance contracts, and security tokens.Commercial issuers of USDC are required by CENTRE to be licensed to handle electronic money; have audited AML and Compliance programs that meet FATF standards; back all tokens on a fully reserved basis and provide monthly published proof of reserves attested to by certified public auditors; support fungible exchange and redemption of USDC tokens from other authorized issuer members; meet other reporting and review requirements established by CENTRE Note that as a fully collateralized stablecoin, the supply is determined by the USD deposits being taken on issuing services such as circle.com/usdc. Recently, CENTRE announced that Coinbase is joining Circle as a founding member of CENTRE Consortium, and as part of this USDC is now available on Coinbase Pro and coinbase.com. “
USD Coin Token Trading
USD Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for USD Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USD Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.