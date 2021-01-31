USDJ Achieves Market Capitalization of $14.53 Million (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. One USDJ token can now be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00003009 BTC on exchanges. USDJ has a market cap of $14.53 million and approximately $2.55 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, USDJ has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001374 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00048586 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.99 or 0.00133451 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.72 or 0.00272174 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00067482 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00042140 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00067276 BTC.

About USDJ

USDJ’s total supply is 14,651,531 tokens. USDJ’s official website is just.network

Buying and Selling USDJ

USDJ can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDJ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDJ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

