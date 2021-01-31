USDX Hits Market Capitalization of $632,827.72 (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 31st. Over the last week, USDX has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One USDX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX has a total market capitalization of $632,827.72 and approximately $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00007301 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003095 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006957 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000170 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000052 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000331 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About USDX

USDX (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash. The Reddit community for USDX is https://reddit.com/