USDX Hits Market Capitalization of $632,827.72 (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 31st. Over the last week, USDX has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One USDX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX has a total market capitalization of $632,827.72 and approximately $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00007301 BTC.
- TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003095 BTC.
- MATH (MATH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001832 BTC.
- Elastos (ELA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006957 BTC.
- NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000162 BTC.
- Props Token (PROPS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000170 BTC.
- ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000052 BTC.
- OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000331 BTC.
- BlockStamp (BST) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC.
- Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000073 BTC.
About USDX
SHA-256
hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash. The Reddit community for USDX is https://reddit.com/
According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “
USDX Coin Trading
USDX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for USDX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.