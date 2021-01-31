Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Short Interest Update

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 173,700 shares, a growth of 90.5% from the December 31st total of 91,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 347,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:USIO opened at $3.82 on Friday. Usio has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $4.08. The stock has a market cap of $94.68 million, a PE ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.84 and a 200-day moving average of $2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Get Usio alerts:

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Usio had a negative return on equity of 50.82% and a negative net margin of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $8.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 million. Equities research analysts expect that Usio will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Usio news, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp purchased 153,575 shares of Usio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.04 per share, for a total transaction of $313,293.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,258,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,646,699.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Michael R. Long sold 100,000 shares of Usio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $132,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,100,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,627. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have purchased 529,248 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,391 in the last quarter. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Usio stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its stake in Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV owned approximately 0.10% of Usio worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Usio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.19.

Usio Company Profile

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is represented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Usio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Usio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.