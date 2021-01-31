UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) Short Interest Up 52.2% in January

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 288,800 shares, an increase of 52.2% from the December 31st total of 189,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 881,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ UTSI opened at $1.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.10 million, a P/E ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day moving average is $1.34. UTStarcom has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $2.79.

About UTStarcom

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products, as well as smart retail products.

