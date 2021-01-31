Vai (VAI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $42.23 Million

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Vai token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003074 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Vai has traded up 0% against the dollar. Vai has a total market capitalization of $42.23 million and approximately $511,952.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vai alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00048909 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.75 or 0.00134450 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.08 or 0.00276799 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00067841 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00067931 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00039054 BTC.

About Vai

Vai’s total supply is 42,178,113 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,218,113 tokens. The official website for Vai is venus.io . Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol

Vai Token Trading

Vai can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.