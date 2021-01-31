Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.65.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC raised their price objective on Vale from $14.75 to $17.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Itau BBA Securities lowered Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Vale from $19.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th.

Shares of VALE traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $16.15. The stock had a trading volume of 22,826,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,902,895. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.19. Vale has a 12-month low of $6.49 and a 12-month high of $19.00.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Vale had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $10.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.81 billion. On average, analysts expect that Vale will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vale by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 40,304,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $675,502,000 after purchasing an additional 159,496 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Vale by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Vale by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 286,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 13,681 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its position in Vale by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 143,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 58,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Vale during the fourth quarter valued at $3,007,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.02% of the company’s stock.

Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

