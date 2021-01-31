Validity (VAL) Price Hits $0.69 on Top Exchanges

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Validity coin can currently be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00002103 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Validity has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. Validity has a market cap of $2.91 million and approximately $461.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001372 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00048772 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.10 or 0.00133993 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.46 or 0.00271818 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00067760 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00041464 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00067256 BTC.

About Validity

Validity’s total supply is 4,224,710 coins and its circulating supply is 4,206,510 coins. The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org . Validity’s official website is validitytech.com

Validity Coin Trading

Validity can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Validity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Validity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

