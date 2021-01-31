Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.93.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VLY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.25 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLY opened at $10.21 on Friday. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $11.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.29.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $335.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.83%.

In other news, Director Graham O. Jones sold 5,775 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $55,844.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 796,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,702,880.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin J. Lynch sold 300,000 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $3,198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 374,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,991,050.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 925.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 8,719 shares in the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

