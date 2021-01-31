VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Shares Purchased by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 168.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,278 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 29,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

Shares of ANGL opened at $32.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.22. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.13 and a 52-week high of $32.44.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th were issued a $0.127 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 29th.

