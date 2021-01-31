VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 37.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,239 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.16% of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF worth $2,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF by 16.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF by 37.3% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 146,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,529,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter.

ITM stock opened at $52.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.59. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.77 and a fifty-two week high of $52.37.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

