Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 80,959 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $10,825,000. Apple comprises approximately 10.0% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Apple by 279.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $77,875,836,000 after buying an additional 495,180,468 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Apple by 283.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,431,530,000 after buying an additional 92,101,156 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Apple by 296.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,114,176,000 after buying an additional 58,823,499 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Apple by 290.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after buying an additional 50,340,997 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Apple by 301.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,313,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,679,765,000 after buying an additional 49,792,917 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $131.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.43. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $145.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Several research firms recently commented on AAPL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Apple from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

