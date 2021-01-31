Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) is Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 40.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,580 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 2.3% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $22,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VIG. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the third quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the third quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIG traded down $2.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $137.05. 2,091,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,543,356. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $87.71 and a 1-year high of $143.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.54 and a 200-day moving average of $132.95.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

