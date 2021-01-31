Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by DAGCO Inc.

DAGCO Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 2.1% of DAGCO Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the third quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $137.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.95. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $87.71 and a 12-month high of $143.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

