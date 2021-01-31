Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Gleason Group Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,073 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.6% of Gleason Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 304.7% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VWO opened at $51.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.45. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $54.56.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.