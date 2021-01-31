Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.0% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,143,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $525,083,000 after acquiring an additional 4,594,382 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 222.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,407,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $190,587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,699 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,562,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,512,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,095,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VWO stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,707,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,253,235. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $54.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.45.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.