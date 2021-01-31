Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Kingfisher Capital LLC

Kingfisher Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,356 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 304.7% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.68. 22,707,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,253,235. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.45. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $54.56.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

