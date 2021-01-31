Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Position Lifted by Truadvice LLC

Truadvice LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,776 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 4.5% of Truadvice LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $14,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,580,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,315,000 after buying an additional 71,239 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,330,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,733,000 after purchasing an additional 32,934 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,283,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,195,000 after purchasing an additional 150,906 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 971,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,036,000 after purchasing an additional 12,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 937,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,397,000 after purchasing an additional 46,093 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $5.18 on Friday, hitting $250.77. 935,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,073,397. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $133.57 and a 52 week high of $262.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.24.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

