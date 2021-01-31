Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Truadvice LLC

Truadvice LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the quarter. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,442,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,093,000 after purchasing an additional 352,771 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 9,656,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,897,000 after acquiring an additional 752,932 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,011,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,478,000 after purchasing an additional 134,277 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,708,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,237,000 after buying an additional 88,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,110,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,773,000 after buying an additional 185,562 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYM stock traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,400,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,439. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $60.07 and a twelve month high of $96.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.56 and a 200-day moving average of $86.11.

