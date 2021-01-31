Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Purchased by DAGCO Inc.

DAGCO Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 607.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,643 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 3.3% of DAGCO Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. DAGCO Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $5,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VGIT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,102,000. Choate Investment Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,634,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,158,000 after acquiring an additional 900,664 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $19,485,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 693,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,846,000 after buying an additional 251,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,793,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,391,000 after acquiring an additional 182,094 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VGIT opened at $69.11 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $66.70 and a one year high of $70.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.77.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

