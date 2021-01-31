Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Bull Street Advisors LLC

Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 33.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,607 shares during the quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGIT. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter.

VGIT opened at $69.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.77. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $66.70 and a fifty-two week high of $70.86.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

