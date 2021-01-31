Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Holdings Lowered by Millburn Ridgefield Corp

Millburn Ridgefield Corp decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 928,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 113,797 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 6.0% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned about 0.25% of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares worth $78,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,489,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $986,163,000 after acquiring an additional 884,463 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,340,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $500,662,000 after acquiring an additional 669,303 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,705,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,810,000 after acquiring an additional 477,013 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 1,285,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,533,000 after acquiring an additional 39,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,126,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,682,000 after acquiring an additional 56,809 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $84.96 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $55.58 and a 12 month high of $99.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.18.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

