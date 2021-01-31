Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) Short Interest Up 68.9% in January

Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,480,000 shares, a growth of 68.9% from the December 31st total of 2,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 348,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTWO. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.2% during the third quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 18,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $166.00 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $76.92 and a 12-month high of $175.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.93.

