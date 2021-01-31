Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Position Increased by DAGCO Inc.

DAGCO Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,618 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 3.6% of DAGCO Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. DAGCO Inc. owned 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $6,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGSH. Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 133,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 58,705 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,376,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after buying an additional 21,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $671,000.

VGSH opened at $61.63 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $60.05 and a 12-month high of $62.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.91.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

