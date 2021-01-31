Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Truadvice LLC

Truadvice LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 1.2% of Truadvice LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $3.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $198.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,343,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,423. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $199.36 and its 200 day moving average is $171.81. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $95.51 and a twelve month high of $210.49.

