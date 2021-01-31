Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Northwest Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 2.8% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,130,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,865,000 after acquiring an additional 192,672 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,358,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,572,000 after acquiring an additional 190,711 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,484,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,191,000 after acquiring an additional 15,117 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 687,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,032,000 after acquiring an additional 32,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 622,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VBR traded down $2.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.11. 707,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890,103. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $153.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.63.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

