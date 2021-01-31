Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by GFG Capital LLC

GFG Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 7.1% of GFG Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,357,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 120,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,345,000 after buying an additional 9,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,968,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $6.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $340.18. The company had a trading volume of 5,803,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,543,089. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $344.27 and a 200 day moving average of $321.59. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $200.55 and a one year high of $354.64.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

