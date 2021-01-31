Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Cut by Northwest Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,187 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 8.2% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $11,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 329.7% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 690.0% in the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period.

VTI traded down $3.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $193.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,315,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,016,367. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $202.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.73.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

