Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Truadvice LLC

Truadvice LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 3.5% of Truadvice LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $11,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 87,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,159,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 332.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $2.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.02. 2,299,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,916,021. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.03. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $75.55 and a 1-year high of $124.14.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

